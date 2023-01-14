Velas (VLX) Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $59.21 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00079488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00024559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,401,529,959 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,529,957 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

