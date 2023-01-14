Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0218 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.76 million and $56.36 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02181471 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $52,193,575.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

