Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $49.17 million and $1.70 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,750.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00421883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00845367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00107770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00608217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00217968 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

