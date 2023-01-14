Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading Up 0.9%

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.88. 31,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 59,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

Institutional Trading of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIDI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 770.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $390,305,000.

