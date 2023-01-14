Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €37.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.70 ($38.39) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.82) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, January 9th.

ETR:VNA opened at €27.05 ($29.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €18.59 ($19.98) and a 12 month high of €51.30 ($55.16).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

