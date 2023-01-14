Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOYA. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.