Voyager Token Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $104.95 million and $10.20 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003273 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00426076 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.62 or 0.30094559 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00883597 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
