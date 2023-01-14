VRES Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $800.81 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, VRES has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $400.54 million and approximately $800.81 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00043959 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018502 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00231280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003133 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000776 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.15533269 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $714.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.