Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $101.19 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $101.19 million and $27.20 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00017926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043922 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018316 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00231484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.86228882 USD and is up 10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $33,168,259.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.