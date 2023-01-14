VVS Finance Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $122.68 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,526,807,864,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,287,430,311 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

