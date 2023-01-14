Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $17.36 million and $1.49 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,635,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,659,987 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

