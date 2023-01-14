Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Stories

