WAXE Price Tops $61.65 on Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $61.65 or 0.00296610 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $773,910.34 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00425744 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,253.56 or 0.30071107 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00922394 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.