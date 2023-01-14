WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Hits $65.00 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. WazirX has a market cap of $65.00 million and $2.29 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

