Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lifted to Buy at Cfra

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by research analysts at Cfra to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $44.22. 41,649,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,276,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

