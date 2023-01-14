West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $250.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.45. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after acquiring an additional 236,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after acquiring an additional 185,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

