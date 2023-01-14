Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $304.24

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $304.24 or 0.01463885 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $163.08 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,701,287 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

