Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 20,171 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

INTC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

