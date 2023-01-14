XSGD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $48.14 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,466,804 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

