YUSD Stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $217.84 million and approximately $564,879.36 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00426612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.52 or 0.30132440 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.00881161 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00061307 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $422,757.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.