Zcash (ZEC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $78.77 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $743.23 million and $78.77 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.05 or 0.00221962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00076624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,137,975 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

