Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Up 50.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $414.95 million and approximately $150.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003194 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00429069 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,332.13 or 0.30305995 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00848378 BTC.
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,062,760,635 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.
