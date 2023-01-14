ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after buying an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,484,000 after buying an additional 391,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

