1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

ONEM opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $5,007,599.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 10,417 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $178,130.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,590.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $5,007,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,211 shares of company stock worth $5,583,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

