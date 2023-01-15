4,010 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

AbbVie stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

