5,056 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.61.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

