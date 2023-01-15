7Pixels Trading Up 4.7% This Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $74.49 million and approximately $37,580.42 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00022008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00429914 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.15 or 0.30365640 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00906738 BTC.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.57236039 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,059.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

