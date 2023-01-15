A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. AlphaValue lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Danske lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 28,900.00 to 27,700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 61.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

