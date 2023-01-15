ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ABB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 2.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ABB by 13.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ABB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

