Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair cut Abiomed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.50.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Price Performance

Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 23.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 5.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Abiomed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.