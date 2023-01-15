Achain Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $175,502.47 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004146 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004331 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

