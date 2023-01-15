Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) is Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for 1.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 487.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ADX opened at $15.08 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.