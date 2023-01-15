Adshares Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. Adshares has a total market cap of $46.82 million and $815,681.16 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00006374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004872 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,645 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

