aelf Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. aelf has a market capitalization of $98.10 million and approximately $22.60 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004894 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006354 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,787,511 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

