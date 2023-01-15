Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.79.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $172.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.