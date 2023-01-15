Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires New Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,741 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Insider Transactions at eBay

eBay Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $46.26. 3,128,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

