Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.12. 15,682,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

