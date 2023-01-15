Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

MMM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.51. 1,693,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $180.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

