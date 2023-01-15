Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $908.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.81. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

