Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALBO. StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 515,615 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after buying an additional 399,516 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after buying an additional 394,595 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 339,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 172,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 134,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

