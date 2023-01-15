Allie Family Office LLC Purchases 7,681 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allie Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $366.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $427.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

