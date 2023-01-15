Allie Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allie Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

IJH opened at $257.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

