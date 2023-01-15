Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

