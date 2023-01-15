Amgen (AMG) Price Hits $1.10 on Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $108.93 million and $12,800.52 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Amgen

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.05113986 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,846.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

