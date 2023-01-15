Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

