Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.17. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,129 shares of company stock worth $314,889. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.