Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $289,000.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.58. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

