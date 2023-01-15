Analysts Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) PT at $41.14

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCP. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in DCP Midstream by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 456,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,250,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 76,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.