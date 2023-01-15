Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Price Target at C$75.17

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.17.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$47.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$31.66 and a twelve month high of C$73.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.52.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

