Analysts Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $91.50

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.11 on Friday. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

